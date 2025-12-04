New integrated e-khata of GBA has information on ownership, property details

BENGALURU: The urban property ownership records (UPOR) maps and drone-captured overview images of the city have now been integrated with the e-khata system of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), providing information of ownership, property and others.

According to a release, the revenue department began the integrating process under the UPOR scheme in the city about two years ago.

“Accurate GPS information in the e-khata is very important for the correct alignment of UPOR maps and images. About 1 lakh integrated e-Khatas have already been issued and steps are being taken to increase it daily,” it stated. About nine lakh e-khatas have been issued in GBA, with an average of 2,500 e-Khatas being issued daily. The average waiting period is about two days.

Info under e-khata system