New integrated e-khata of GBA has information on ownership, property details

BENGALURU: The urban property ownership records (UPOR) maps and drone-captured overview images of the city have now been integrated with the e-khata system of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), providing information of ownership, property and others.
According to a release, the revenue department began the integrating process under the UPOR scheme in the city about two years ago.
“Accurate GPS information in the e-khata is very important for the correct alignment of UPOR maps and images. About 1 lakh integrated e-Khatas have already been issued and steps are being taken to increase it daily,” it stated. About nine lakh e-khatas have been issued in GBA, with an average of 2,500 e-Khatas being issued daily. The average waiting period is about two days.
Info under e-khata system
Details of all owners
Details of all properties
Photo of the property
Photo of the owner
GPS coordinates of the property
Digital map of the property and its location image
Tax details and usage details of the property
BESCOM metre number
Document number of the property ownership