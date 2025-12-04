Police, bank manager thwart 'digital arrest' scam, rescue elderly couple from losing Rs 84 lakhs

MANGALURU: In a swift action, the Mulki police and a bank manager thwarted a major online 'digital arrest' scam, rescuing an elderly couple from being duped of lakhs of rupees.

The victims were targeted by fraudsters impersonating as CID police from Uttar Pradesh, but thanks to the prompt intervention of the police and the bank manager, the scam was exposed before the victim could incur any significant financial loss.

Mulki inspector Manjunath told The New Indian Express that the elderly couple, Benedict Fernandes, aged 84 and Lilly Cecilia Fernandes, aged 71, who were earlier working in the Gulf, received a call on WhatsApp from the cons two days ago, claiming that there was an illegal money transaction of Rs 6 crores from their bank accounts and they were booked for fraud. The fraudsters made the victims believe that they had been booked for money laundering and threatened severe consequences unless they paid a hefty fine.