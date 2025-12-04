Shorter rail route from Bengaluru to Vijayapura likely

BENGALURU: The long-pending plan to operate trains between Bengaluru and Vijayapura, bypassing the Hubballi and Gadag station, has moved a step forward, with South Western Railway (SWR) officials confirming that there are no technical hurdles in implementing it.
However, introducing a new train will require fresh approval from the Railway Board, they said at a review meeting chaired by Infrastructure Development Minister MB Patil in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
Patil said the state government will write to Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, as well as discuss the plan with Minister of State V Somanna, for getting approval.
“The Bengaluru–Vijayapura journey now takes nearly 15 hours. Our aim is to reduce this to 10 hours. Bypassing Hubballi and Gadag stations, where engines need to be changed, will significantly cut travel time,” he said.
Progress on infrastructure along the corridor is also accelerating. The Vandara–Almatti track doubling is expected to be completed by February 2026, including construction of a bridge over river Krishna. Electrified double-line operations may begin by March 2026 – this is expected to facilitate faster movement of trains.
The track doubling on the Tumakuru–Rayadurga route is advancing, with 27 km – including Tumakuru–Urukere and Doddahalli–Pavagada stretches – set to be completed this year. The services on the Doddahalli–Pavagada section may begin by January, while completion of the Madakasira–Pavagada and Madhugiri–Pavagada stretches are expected by 2026 and early 2028, respectively.
On the Tumakuru–Chitradurga–Davangere line, 13km of track doubling will finish this month. Patil said feasibility reports for quadrupling the Bengaluru–Tumakuru and Bengaluru–Mysuru corridors – both already doubled – are expected by the end of this month and May 2026, respectively.
The meeting also reviewed the challenging Bengaluru–Hassan–Mangaluru track doubling project, where the PMO has advised concurrent development of road and rail links.
On the Hubballi–Ankola railway, Patil said the Wildlife Institute of India is studying ecological impacts, with a report expected by June 2026. The work is likely to begin once clearances are secured.