Shorter rail route from Bengaluru to Vijayapura likely

BENGALURU: The long-pending plan to operate trains between Bengaluru and Vijayapura, bypassing the Hubballi and Gadag station, has moved a step forward, with South Western Railway (SWR) officials confirming that there are no technical hurdles in implementing it.

However, introducing a new train will require fresh approval from the Railway Board, they said at a review meeting chaired by Infrastructure Development Minister MB Patil in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Patil said the state government will write to Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, as well as discuss the plan with Minister of State V Somanna, for getting approval.

“The Bengaluru–Vijayapura journey now takes nearly 15 hours. Our aim is to reduce this to 10 hours. Bypassing Hubballi and Gadag stations, where engines need to be changed, will significantly cut travel time,” he said.

Progress on infrastructure along the corridor is also accelerating. The Vandara–Almatti track doubling is expected to be completed by February 2026, including construction of a bridge over river Krishna. Electrified double-line operations may begin by March 2026 – this is expected to facilitate faster movement of trains.