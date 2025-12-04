Three Karnataka districts in high climate risk list

SHIVAMOGGA: Gadag, Haveri and Chitradurga districts have been placed in the ‘very high climate-risk’ Category owing to recurring drought, underlining the growing vulnerability of the state’s rain-fed agricultural regions to climate change.

The classification, based on a national assessment, points to sustained threats from erratic rainfall, prolonged dry spells and rising temperatures that are already disrupting farming cycles across north and central Karnataka.

The information was revealed by Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the Lok Sabha in reply to an unstarred question from Davanagere MP Dr Prabha Mallikarjun.

The assessment has been carried out by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) under its National Innovations in Climate Resilient Agriculture (NICRA) project. The study involved district-level risk and vulnerability analysis for 651 predominantly agricultural districts across the country, following Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) protocols.

Out of the 651 districts assessed across the country, 310 were identified as vulnerable to climate change impacts. Of these, 109 districts were categorised as facing ‘very high’ climate risk. This includes Karnataka’s Gadag, Haveri and Chitradurga.

The categorisation reflects the increasing exposure of these districts to drought conditions, fluctuating monsoon patterns and rising heat stress, which pose serious challenges to crop productivity and farmers’ livelihoods.