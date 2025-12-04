White-topping work on GBA roads under way in full swing

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Ltd (B-Smile) Chief Engineer Raghavendra Prasad said white-topping work on major roads in Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) limits is being expedited, and measures have initiated to ensure speedy completion of the work at 18 major roads.

“Under the GBA, white-topping work covering 161.78 km across 16 packages are being undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 1,700 crore, including Rs 800 crore from state government grants and Rs 900 crore from Escrow funds.

Of these, white-topping work has commenced on 104 roads, spanning 145.68 km across 14 packages at a cost of Rs 1,487 crore. Tender processes are under way for white-topping across 14 more roads covering 16.1 km,” he said.

He also said contractors have been strictly directed to implement all mandatory safety measures, including putting up caution tapes, barricades and other arrangements during the installation of drinking water pipelines, stormwater drains, underground drains and ducts in white-topping work zones.

Between 2016 and 2023, white-topping was completed on 47 roads spanning 124.17 km. Now, work is currently under way on 104 roads covering 145.68 km.

“A proposal is being prepared to execute white-topping work on 488 km of roads between 2025-28,” he said. He added that white-topping is being designed and implemented in accordance with the standards prescribed in IRC:SP:76-2015.

White-topping challenges

The primary challenges affecting white-topping progress include delays in obtaining permissions from the traffic department and issues related to the relocation or completion of drinking water pipelines and underground drainage works by BWSSB. The authority is coordinating with these agencies to resolve issues and expedite the work.