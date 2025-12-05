‘Certificate of corruption’: BJP lambasts Congress over Upa Lokayukta’s graft remark

BENGALURU: Karnataka's political landscape was jolted on Wednesday after Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa reportedly ranked the state as the fifth most corrupt in India, triggering an all-out opposition offensive and renewed calls for the Congress government to resign.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka described it a “certificate of corruption” issued by the judiciary itself. Addressing reporters in Bengaluru on Thursday, Ashoka lambasted the Congress administration, saying, “Corruption is overflowing in every department of your government. Karnataka has 63% corruption-this is the certificate given by none other than the Hon’ble Upalokayukta to your own government.

What do you have to say now? Will you take moral responsibility and resign, or will you continue this shameless conduct?” Ashoka’s remarks, delivered in response to Justice Veerappa’s comments at a book release event on Wednesday-where he contrasted Karnataka’s corruption rate with Kerala’s mere 10%-have amplified the opposition’s narrative.

LoP in Council Chalavadi T Narayanaswamy said that the Congress government had “lost all moral authority” to remain in office. The BJP leader said Justice Veerappa’s statement, made during a public address on Tuesday, carried the “credibility of judicial scrutiny” and could not be brushed aside as routine political sniping.

“When a serving Upa Lokayukta says Karnataka stands fifth in corruption, it is no longer a slogan - it is authenticated,” Narayanaswamy told reporters. “If the government accepts this, it is unfit to continue. If it denies it, it must explain why a sitting judge would make such a serious observation,” he added.

The BJP leader said the remark had “shattered” the Congress government’s defence against mounting allegations of graft. “This is not the opposition calling them corrupt. This is a sitting justice. The ministers and their leaders in government have to resign immediately,” he demanded.