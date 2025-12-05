Draft vision plan for electronic manufacturing in Karnataka: M B Patil to officials

BENGALURU: To attract greater investment in electronic product manufacturing, M B Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries, has directed officials to prepare a vision document aimed at boosting mobile and electronic product manufacturing and design in the State, with the goal of attracting investments of USD 150 billion in the coming years.
Patil made the remarks after meeting Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman of the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), at the Vidhan Soudha on Thursday. He highlighted that the State Government had announced an electronics components manufacturing scheme in April 2025.
“The State Government is exploring the possibility of introducing a parallel scheme and is currently studying its feasibility. The proposal is still in the draft stage, and we welcome suggestions from ICEA,” Patil said.
He added, “Karnataka has significant potential not only in mobile-phone components but also in industrial and strategic electronics. Officials have been instructed to study the Union Government’s scheme along with similar policies implemented by other States.”
Meanwhile, Mohindroo said, “The scheme by the Union Government prioritises sub-assemblies such as displays and camera modules, bare components, and essential manufacturing equipment. It offers performance-linked incentives and up to 25 per cent capital subsidy. The Centre has earmarked Rs 22,900 crore for the scheme.”
He further noted that, until November this year, the Union Government had cleared 17 investment proposals worth Rs 7,172 crore. These projects are expected to create 11,800 direct jobs and generate products valued at over Rs 65,000 crore.