Draft vision plan for electronic manufacturing in Karnataka: M B Patil to officials

BENGALURU: To attract greater investment in electronic product manufacturing, M B Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries, has directed officials to prepare a vision document aimed at boosting mobile and electronic product manufacturing and design in the State, with the goal of attracting investments of USD 150 billion in the coming years.

Patil made the remarks after meeting Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman of the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), at the Vidhan Soudha on Thursday. He highlighted that the State Government had announced an electronics components manufacturing scheme in April 2025.

“The State Government is exploring the possibility of introducing a parallel scheme and is currently studying its feasibility. The proposal is still in the draft stage, and we welcome suggestions from ICEA,” Patil said.