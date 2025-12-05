Four Bengaluru cops, including two ASIs, suspended for dereliction of duty

BENGALURU: Four police personnel, including two Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), from three police stations in the Bengaluru North Division have been suspended for dereliction of duty following separate incidents of negligence while performing their duties.

The suspended personnel are ASI Srinivas Murthy attached to Nandini Layout police station; ASI Jayaramegowda and Head Constable Dharma, both attached to Subramanyanagar police station; and Constable Nazir attached to Sanjaynagar police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Babasab Nemagouda issued the suspension orders on Tuesday, and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against all the four staff members.

According to the order, ASI Srinivas Murthy was suspended for failing to take action despite a complaint filed by a woman about suspicious man lurking around her house. He also failed to inform his senior officer about the complaint or take any legal action. The issue later went viral on social media after the victim posted about it, prompting action against the ASI.

Similarly, ASI Jayaramegowda and Head Constable Dharma were suspended for allegedly failing to serve court-issued summons and warrants to accused persons and witnesses in a case.

In another instance, Constable Nazir from Sanjaynagar police station faced disciplinary action for failing to report for bandobast duty at the Chief Minister’s residence. He also failed to inform his senior officers about his leave, the order stated.

Recently, four police personnel, including an inspector attached to Viveknagar police station, were suspended for allegedly torturing a man in custody, which led to his death later. A police constable attached to the Govindapura police station was also suspended for allegedly being involved in a robbery case. In 2025, more than 130 police personnel in the city were suspended for various reasons.