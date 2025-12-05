Four held, red sanders worth Rs 1.75 crore seized in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Police have arrested four people, including a minor, in two cases of red sanders smuggling from Andhra Pradesh.

In all, 1,897 kg of red sanders logs valued around Rs 1.75 crore have been recovered from them.

Hulimavu police arrested Ahmed Pasha, 29, a mechanic from Thanisandra, and a 17-year-old boy on November 7 and recovered 95 kg of red sanders logs from them.

During interrogation, they revealed that they bought red sanders at low prices from a supplier in Kadapa district, Andhra Pradesh, and sold them in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Based on their information, the police traced the buyers and raided them between November 13 and 25. During the raid, 1,143 kg of red sanders logs were recovered. In all, 1,238 kg of sanders logs valued around Rs 1 crore were recovered.

In another case, RT Nagar police arrested Rajshekar, 29, an MBA graduate, and Varada Reddy, 24, an engineering graduate, both from Andhra Pradesh for allegedly acting as intermediaries in red sanders smuggling.

Based on their information, the police intercepted a goods vehicle near KHM Block and seized 754.2 kg of red sanders logs worth Rs 75.54 lakh.

A search is on for the main accused.