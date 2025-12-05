Hate Speech Bill gets Karnataka Cabinet nod, to be tabled in Belagavi session

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday approved seven draft bills, including The Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, 2025, to be tabled in the winter session of the legislature starting in Belagavi from December 8.

The Bill aims to curb and prevent dissemination, publication or promotion of hate speech and crimes, which cause disharmony, hatred in society, against the person or group of persons, organisations, and provide punishment to such crimes and to provide adequate compensation to the injured victims.

“It is to curb all sorts of hate speeches. Which is hate speech and which is an expression of ideological stand are distinct and there is clarity in the Bill,” clarified Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil while briefing the press.

Under the Bill, any offence will attract imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than one year, but may extend to seven years with a fine of Rs.50,000, and for any subsequent or repetitive offences the punishment shall not be less than two years which may extend to 10 years with fine of Rs.1 lakh. The offences are cognizable, non-bailable and triable by a Judicial Magistrate (First Class).

The provisions shall not extend to any book, pamphlet, paper, writing, drawing, painting representation or figure in electronic-form or otherwise the publication of which is proved to be justified as being for the public good on the ground that such book, pamphlet, paper, writing drawing, painting representation or figure is in the interest of science, literature, art or learning or other objects of general concern; or which is kept or used for bona fide heritage or religious purposes.