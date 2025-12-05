Hate Speech Bill gets Karnataka Cabinet nod, to be tabled in Belagavi session

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday approved seven draft bills, including The Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, 2025, to be tabled in the winter session of the legislature starting in Belagavi from December 8.
The Bill aims to curb and prevent dissemination, publication or promotion of hate speech and crimes, which cause disharmony, hatred in society, against the person or group of persons, organisations, and provide punishment to such crimes and to provide adequate compensation to the injured victims.
“It is to curb all sorts of hate speeches. Which is hate speech and which is an expression of ideological stand are distinct and there is clarity in the Bill,” clarified Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil while briefing the press.
Under the Bill, any offence will attract imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than one year, but may extend to seven years with a fine of Rs.50,000, and for any subsequent or repetitive offences the punishment shall not be less than two years which may extend to 10 years with fine of Rs.1 lakh. The offences are cognizable, non-bailable and triable by a Judicial Magistrate (First Class).
The provisions shall not extend to any book, pamphlet, paper, writing, drawing, painting representation or figure in electronic-form or otherwise the publication of which is proved to be justified as being for the public good on the ground that such book, pamphlet, paper, writing drawing, painting representation or figure is in the interest of science, literature, art or learning or other objects of general concern; or which is kept or used for bona fide heritage or religious purposes.
If the person, committing an offence under the Act, is an organisation or institution, every person who, at the time of the offence committed, was in charge of, and was responsible to, such organisation or institution for the conduct of the business of the same, as well as such organisation or institution, shall be deemed to be guilty of the offence and shall be liable to be proceeded against and punished accordingly.
The Cabinet also approved the draft Karnataka Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Bill, 2025, to prevent instances of social boycott and aims to bring social reform. It aims to stop families from being harassed with social boycott. It is to curb unconstitutional practices such as boycotts, imposition of various punishments by extra-judicial bodies such as caste or community panchayats, etc., which are still practiced in various communities in the state, resulting in great harassment to individuals or groups in leading their lives with dignity.
The existing laws are found to be inadequate in dealing with such practices and the government therefore considered it expedient to enact legislation, said the minister.
Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill deals with establishment of slaughter houses with a scope for receiving the central government’s grants, said the minister.
The other bills that got the Cabinet nod are: The Bayaluseeme Area Development Board (Amendment) Bill, Malnad Area Development Board (Amendment) Bill, Karnataka Hindu Religious Institution and Endowment (Amendment) Bill, Shree Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority (Amendment) Bill and Karnataka Inland Water Transport Rules.
CM plans strategy to take on Opposition in session
CM Siddaramaiah held a mee-ting with his cabinet collea-gues on Thursday, after the bureaucrats had left, and chalked out a strategy to face the opposition BJP and JDS in the Belagavi legislature sess-ion starting December 8. He also conveyed the message that he and DCM DK Shivak-umar have no differences, as was evident in their breakfast meetings, and advised minis-ters to focus on the session and reply effectively to issues which will be raised by oppos-ition legislators.
“The CM gave advice, instructions and guidance on preparations to be made for discussions, and taking the stakeholders serio-usly,” Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil informed. Since farmers were facing problems, the state government is making efforts to purchase maize. About 55 lakh tonnes of maize have been grown on 17,500 lakh acres of land, and ethanol factories need to purchase 7.50 lakh tonnes, Patil said.
It would be purchased at an MSP of Rs 2,400, and as per the Centre’s instructions, Rs 2,639/ quintal is to be given, so government has decided to give Rs 239. Some factories have given indents, and some have not, Patil said. He said instructions would be given to those who have not given indents. In addition, KMF should purchase 50,000 MT and registra-tion process has already begin to purchase as soon as possible, which will ensure stability in the market, he said.