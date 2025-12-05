Karnataka govt to compensate land owners after 60 years

BENGALURU: The High Court of Karnataka has directed the state government to pay compensation to landowners whose nine guntas of land was acquired without following rules to build a school and road six decades ago at Haradagere village in Tumakuru district.

“In view of the state’s admission that the land having been utilised without recourse to lawful acquisition, this court is of the considered opinion that compensation must inevitably follow. The petition is allowed. The respondents, principal secretary of the revenue department and the deputy commissioner of Tumakuru, are directed to determine the compensation under the provisions of Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, and pass necessary orders, in accordance with law,” the court said.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order allowing the petition filed by HP Ramesh and Sushmitha MR from Haradagere village, seeking directions for grant of compensation, which was denied on the grounds of delay in claiming it.