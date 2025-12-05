Mess continues as 99 IndiGo flights cancelled at Kempegowda International Airport

BENGALURU: At least 99 IndiGo flights, including 54 arrivals and 45 departures, were cancelled at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Thursday, leaving hundreds of flyers frustrated. The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA) website showed a dismal 19.7% on-time percentage score for the airline.

Scores of passengers remained agitated and confused at KIA on Thursday, a situation that was only compounded by the lack of transparency on the part of the airline. “I purchased 110 tickets for a flight due to depart on Friday morning; with no updates from the airline, I do not know what to do or expect,” rued a passenger at KIA on Thursday. He has booked such a large number of tickets as his son’s wedding is scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar.

Many took to social media platforms to vent their ire with the situation not showing any signs of imminent improvement. “We’ve been stuck at Bangalore airport all day for IndiGo flight to Delhi — now looks like it will be over 5 hours delayed — and there has been zero official communication from IndiGo. At the very least, passengers deserve timely updates when delays are this long (sic),” reads a post uploaded on Thursday evening.