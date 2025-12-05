Soil quality dip a major challenge for agriculture, planning: Experts

BENGALURU: Experts have expressed concern that soil quality has become a serious matter of concern in urban and agrarian areas, because its nutrient content and water holding capacity is drastically deteriorating.

One of the components that determines good soil quality is the presence of organic carbon. According to soil experts, the current value of organic carbon in soil is around 0.33%. It is less than the accepted standard value of 0.5–0.75% per 100 grams of soil.

“At present, the overall organic carbon value of soil in most of the places is less than the required minimum for it to be termed as healthy. Organic carbon helps increase soil richness. It is also an essential binding agent that helps ensure that vital nutrients are in balance,” said Dr R Krishna Murthy, a professor at the GKVK and a soil fertility and nutrient management expert.

This is one of the findings by researchers conducting a soil study in Karnataka. So far, 25 lakh hectares of soil has been studied. The study is being conducted by teams from World Bank, all agricultural universities of Karnataka, watershed department and ICAR – National Bureau of Soil Survey and Land Use Planning. The study began in 2022 and is expected to end by March 2026. The final report is scheduled to be submitted to the state and Union governments in June 2026.