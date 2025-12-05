Stringent laws required to save manuscripts: Law Minister HK Patil

BENGALURU: There is a need to formulate a new plan and bring in stringent laws to protect manuscripts in state, as they are an asset, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism HK Patil said on Thursday.

Patil was speaking at the inauguration of a daylong workshop titled ‘Preservation and Digitisation of Manuscripts’ organised by the Department of Archaeology, Museums, and Heritage.

A comprehensive report on Indian heritage, manuscript preservation, and digitisation was also released on the occasion. He said though there is a law to protect heritage monuments, only 800 of the 25,000 monuments identified in the state are protected.

“All departments should work in tandem and at a faster pace to cover and protect all of them. A target of protecting at least 5,000 monuments during this government’s tenure has been set,” he added.

Expressing regret that the government did not pay much attention to the prevention of manuscripts and scholarly works so far, Patil said a law will also be brought to encourage people to hand over or even declare the manuscripts in their possession with the government.

The report detailed the works done by various institutions in Karnataka for digitisation and protection of manuscripts. According to the data available, there are 1,20,835 manuscripts collected by various associations, organisations, monasteries, private individuals, universities, and government departments in Karnataka.