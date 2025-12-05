War of words rages between BJP, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar over Cartier watch

BENGALURU: BJP leaders on Thursday alleged that Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC)DK Shivakumar had misled the state with his statement that he had purchased a Cartier wristwatch in Australia and had mentioned it in his election affidavit.

They told reporters here that a copy of the election affidavit obtained by them mentioned that Shivakumar owns only Hublot and Rolex watches worth Rs 24 lakh and Rs 9 lakh, respectively.

“The Cartier brand of wristwatch, which Shivakumar wears, is worth Rs 46 lakh,’’ Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy alleged.

He said CM Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar wear the same brand of wristwatches. “Shivakumar’s election affidavit does not mention that he owns a Cartier watch. This watch costs around Rs 43 lakh. Including tax, it costs over Rs 46 lakh. We just want to know from where he got this watch? Is it a stolen one?,’’ he said.

He said if Shivakumar had purchased it, why has he not mentioned it in his election affidavit. “Are you not lying to the people of Karnataka? You (Shivakumar) claimed that you used your credit card to buy this watch. If so, release documents supporting it,’’ the BJP leader said.

Narayanaswamy also alleged that not just the wristwatch, even Siddaramaiah’s shoes are worth lakhs of rupees. He ridiculed Shivakumar and said, “Your wristwatch might be good, but your ‘time’ is not.”