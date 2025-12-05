War of words rages between BJP, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar over Cartier watch

BENGALURU: BJP leaders on Thursday alleged that Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC)DK Shivakumar had misled the state with his statement that he had purchased a Cartier wristwatch in Australia and had mentioned it in his election affidavit.
They told reporters here that a copy of the election affidavit obtained by them mentioned that Shivakumar owns only Hublot and Rolex watches worth Rs 24 lakh and Rs 9 lakh, respectively.
“The Cartier brand of wristwatch, which Shivakumar wears, is worth Rs 46 lakh,’’ Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy alleged.
He said CM Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar wear the same brand of wristwatches. “Shivakumar’s election affidavit does not mention that he owns a Cartier watch. This watch costs around Rs 43 lakh. Including tax, it costs over Rs 46 lakh. We just want to know from where he got this watch? Is it a stolen one?,’’ he said.
He said if Shivakumar had purchased it, why has he not mentioned it in his election affidavit. “Are you not lying to the people of Karnataka? You (Shivakumar) claimed that you used your credit card to buy this watch. If so, release documents supporting it,’’ the BJP leader said.
Narayanaswamy also alleged that not just the wristwatch, even Siddaramaiah’s shoes are worth lakhs of rupees. He ridiculed Shivakumar and said, “Your wristwatch might be good, but your ‘time’ is not.”
Reacting to this, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that he had mentioned the expensive watches he owns in his election affidavit. But the BJP leaders knew nothing about them.
Slamming Narayanaswamy, Shivakumar said, “What does he know? I know what I have mentioned in my election affidavit. I have purchased the watches and I have disclosed all details in a transparent manner. I have nothing to learn from Narayanaswamy.”
Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka alleged that Karnataka now has a 63% commission government. He demanded that the CBI investigate the alleged scams in the state, including allotment of MUDA sites and misappropriation of funds in Valmiki Development Corporation.
“The ruling Congress had sent around Rs 300 crore to its unit in Bihar for the recent elections there. We will raise this issue during the Belagavi session,” Ashoka said.