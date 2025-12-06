Change in the air? DKS tries to break ice with CM Siddaramaiah camp

BENGALURU: Developments in the ruling Congress after two breakfast meetings between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar indicate that the party high command is working out a formula for smooth transition of power in Karnataka.

On the central leaders’ advice, Shivakumar attempted to break the ice with Siddaramaiah and his camp, but the CM did not respond in kind. If Siddaramaiah is to transfer power to Shivakumar, the process is likely to be prolonged, as the CM’s sympathisers continue to resist any such move. Sources said if the choice was left to Siddaramaiah, or AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge is to be the next CM, transition of power would be easy.

Sources said that APMC Minister Shivanand Patil met Kharge in Delhi on Friday, and insisted that he should consider taking the mantle, but Kharge is interested in securing the political future of his son, RDPR and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge.

On Friday, Priyank met Shivakumar and his brother and former Member of Parliament DK Suresh, and held talks for about an hour. He had met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi recently and briefed him about the situation in the state, and is likely to have conveyed Rahul’s message to Shivakumar.