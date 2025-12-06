CNG rollout lags in Chikkamagaluru- Hassan-Kodagu region

SHIVAMOGGA: The CNG rollout in the Chikkamagaluru- Hassan- Kodagu region is lagging, with only 22 CNG stations commissioned so far against a target of 59 as of September. Though gas pipelines have crossed the interim target, long queues at the limited outlets continue to trouble auto-rickshaw drivers and light vehicle owners. The region is mandated to have 121 CNG stations by 2029.

The shortfall came to light in a reply to an unstarred question raised by Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivasa Poojary in the Lok Sabha on the long queues faced by poor auto-rickshaw drivers and light vehicle owners using CNG, and the delay in installing the natural gas pipeline through Kudremukh.

Kudremukh falls under the Chikkamagaluru-Hassan-Kodagu City Gas Distribution (CGD) geographical area, which has been authorised to AGP City Gas Private Limited for the development of the CNG network. While the supply of natural gas to the region is being routed through the operational Dabhol-Bengaluru natural gas pipeline, the pace of station commissioning on the ground has lagged well behind the mandated targets .

Under the Minimum Work Programme fixed by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), AGP City Gas is required to establish 121 CNG stations and lay 1,187 inch-km of pipeline in the region by 2029. Against a pro-rata target of 59 stations and 742 inch-km of pipeline by September 2025, the company has managed to set up only 22 stations, even though pipeline laying has exceeded the interim target at 972 inch-km.