Congress worker killed in clash between groups in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru

CHIKKAMAGALURU: A Congress worker was allegedly murdered during a clash between two groups in this district, police said on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Ganesh Gowda (38), was a member of the gram panchayat.

The incident occurred on Friday night at Sakharayapatna in Kadur taluk, police added.

A fight broke out between two groups over a banner near a math at around 9.30 pm.

Several members from both sides sustained serious head injuries and were admitted to Chikkamagaluru District Hospital, police said.

During the clash, Gowda was attacked with a sharp weapon, a senior police officer said.

Police said the same groups had earlier clashed near a bar in Sakharayapatna, and about half an hour after that altercation, the attack took place near the math.

Superintendent of Police Vikram Amathe said Gowda was murdered on Friday night, and police, along with a Scene of Crime Officer team, have visited the crime scene.