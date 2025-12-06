Congress worker killed in clash between groups in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru

CHIKKAMAGALURU: A Congress worker was allegedly murdered during a clash between two groups in this district, police said on Saturday.
The deceased, identified as Ganesh Gowda (38), was a member of the gram panchayat.
The incident occurred on Friday night at Sakharayapatna in Kadur taluk, police added.
A fight broke out between two groups over a banner near a math at around 9.30 pm.
Several members from both sides sustained serious head injuries and were admitted to Chikkamagaluru District Hospital, police said.
During the clash, Gowda was attacked with a sharp weapon, a senior police officer said.
Police said the same groups had earlier clashed near a bar in Sakharayapatna, and about half an hour after that altercation, the attack took place near the math.
Superintendent of Police Vikram Amathe said Gowda was murdered on Friday night, and police, along with a Scene of Crime Officer team, have visited the crime scene.
"We are verifying the motive behind the incident. Four teams have been formed to trace the accused. Two people involved in the clash are currently hospitalised, with jail guards deployed there. Action will be taken based on the complaint and investigation," he told reporters.
A case has been registered at the Sakharayapatna police station.
Police said the exact sequence of events and the motive will be established once the culprits are arrested, and further investigation is ongoing.
In Bengaluru, Home Minister G Parameshwara said the probe would determine the reasons behind the attack.
"Who was involved and who is behind the incident will be known after the investigation," he said.
Efforts are underway to apprehend the suspects, police added.
District in-charge Minister K J George described the incident as "sad" for the district and called the killing over differences "heinous and condemnable."
He said police would ensure the guilty are punished and directed authorities to take measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.