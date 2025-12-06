Introduce Bhagavad Gita in schools: Minister HD Kumaraswamy to Dharmendra Pradhan

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy has written to Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan, urging him to include the Bhagavad Gita in the school curriculum. The National Education Policy (CEP) places strong emphasis on value-based education, Kumaraswamy, a former chief minister, said, adding that introducing selected teachings from the Gita will help inculcate moral strength, clarity of thought and character among students.

In his letter, Kumaraswamy said that India has long been a land of saints, knowledge, and enduring civilisational values. Sanatana Dharma upholds the universal ideal of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, he said. “In his eighth avatara as Sri Krishna, Bhagwan Vishnu imparted the eternal wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita, which emphasises Nishkama Karma and the importance of performing one’s duty with sincerity and dedication. These values are of immense relevance, especially in the present global environment,” Kumraswamy said.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi to attend the Bhagavad Gita recitation programme, Kumaraswamy said that the former upheld and highlighted the core principles of Sanatana Dharma.

Further, Kumaraswamy said that he also had the privilege of attending the Gita recitation programme in Shivamogga recently, which was an inspiring event. “It offered a wonderful opportunity to recite the Gita and experience the profound energy and devotion associated with it,” he said, adding that several local leaders and parents have requested that teachings from the Bhagavad Gita be included in the school curriculum. On ‘X’, Kumaraswamy posted a photo of Modi presenting the Bhagavad Gita to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“It is equally important that children are introduced to our epics - the Ramayana, composed by Maharshi Valmiki and the Mahabharata authored by Bhagavan Vyasa,” Kumaraswamy added in his letter.