Karnataka HC sets aside MBBS, BDS allotment list, tells KEA to redo third round

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday put an end to uncertainty over admission to around 900 remaining undergraduate medical and dental seats for the academic year 2025-26, setting aside the provisional allotment list of the third round of counselling for admission to MBBS and BDS courses published on October 24. The court directed Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) to take up the third round afresh, as per directions issued in the order.

Partly allowing a batch of petitions filed by Chandana M Chavan and 26 others, a three-judge bench of Justice BM Shyam Prasad, Justice MI Arun and Justice TM Nadaf directed KEA to publish the outcome of these writ petitions on its website and in two English/Kannada dailies.

The court said KEA should undertake the allotment process for an additional 443 seats for candidates who are permitted to participate, and this process should be based on options already entered, and allot additional seats which are not taken in the first stage and take steps for allotment of the consequential seats (377 seats).

The court made it clear the entire process should be completed by December 17.