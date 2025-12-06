Karnataka revenue dept makes RRT software mandatory for all taluk-level mutation applications

BENGALURU: In a decisive push to plug revenue leak, the revenue department has made it mandatory for all taluk-level Rapid Revenue Team staff to register every mutation application exclusively through the RRT mutation software with immediate effect. `

The directive, issued late on Wednesday, effectively bans parallel manual entries or offline processing of mutation cases, a practice that has long been blamed for delays, discrepancies and alleged corruption in land record corrections.

To enforce the switchover without disrupting thousands of pending applications, the department has ordered compulsory one-day training for all officials concerned. Officials have been warned that absence “will be viewed very seriously”.

The training is mandatory for assistant commissioners of sub-divisions, case workers and shirastedars of RRT branches at taluk and divisional levels and all RRT case workers in every taluk. There will also be a one hand-picked master trainer from each taluk, including newly created ones, personally selected by the respective deputy commissioner.

Revenue sources told reporters that the training will focus on correct data entry, document verification protocols and speedy disposal of the massive backlog.