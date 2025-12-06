KSEAB clarifies: Third round of exams for SSLC and PUC not scrapped

BENGALURU: Putting an end to rumours about scrapping the third round of exams for SSLC and PUC students, the Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) issued a clarification on Friday. The statement read: “For now, the timetable for the third round has not been released. The department has published timetables for the first and second rounds of exams for both SSLC and PUC. Based on the results of these two rounds, the department will decide whether to conduct a third round of exams, and only then will a timetable be released.”

Meanwhile, speaking to TNIE, Prakash Nittalli, Chairman of KSEAB, said, “The third round of exams has not been scrapped. What is the point of conducting the third round if students clear their exams in the first two rounds? That is why we have not released the timetable.”

Since 2023, the KSEAB has been conducting three rounds of exams for SSLC and PUC students instead of the traditional final and supplementary exams. However, in July 2025, the Karnataka State Pre-University College Lecturers’ Association wrote to the Education Minister and the Principal Secretary of School Education and Literacy, requesting that the third round be scrapped, calling it unscientific. They also stated that the three-round exam system had not produced positive outcomes.