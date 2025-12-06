Lokayukta flags irregularities in school electronics procurement

BENGALURU: Teams from the Lokayukta, during a surprise inspection of offices under the Department of School Education and Literacy, have found prima facie evidence of misappropriation amounting to Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 per government school in the supply of various electronic gadgets. There are 1,483 government schools within the jurisdiction of the Deputy Director of Public Instructions (DDPI), Bengaluru North.

Highlighting the scale of the alleged misappropriation, the Lokayukta teams noted that the Joint Director has jurisdiction over 11 districts, encompassing 14 DDPIs and no fewer than 10,000 government schools. None of the electronic items supplied to the schools included a warranty period, despite a mandatory minimum three-year warranty stipulated by the Technical Approval Panel (TAP) formed by the state government.

According to an official statement, the Deputy Director of School Education, Bengaluru North, issued an e-tender in April 2025, calling for quotations to supply Samsung smart boards, Lenovo laptops, Zebronics LED projectors, Microtech 2 KVA UPS units with batteries, and Lenovo all-in-one PCs. This was approved by the Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Panchayat, Bengaluru Urban District.