Lokayukta officer burnt alive after car catches fire

DHARWAD: Lokayukta police inspector Panchakshari Salimath was burnt alive in his car, near Annigeri, while returning to his residence in Murgod on Friday. Police sources said Panchakshari, who worked in Haveri, was driving home when the car suddenly caught fire.

The officer was unable to jump out of the vehicle.

Passersby tried their best to save the officer but failed. They claimed the car hit a divider, which damaged the fuel tank and a spark led to the fire. However, the exact cause will be known after a detailed probe .

Annigeri police and other officers rushed to the spot. SP Gunjan Arya said it is known that the car caught fire and the officer was burnt alive. The deceased had served in Dharwad and Bailhongal.