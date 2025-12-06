‘Need to strengthen defence & aerospace unit’: NITI Aayog member VK Saraswat

BENGALURU: The defence and aerospace manufacturing corridor needs to be strengthened at the earliest. Presently, we are a nation of assemblers in the defence and aerospace corridor. There is a need to change this and make it a nation of manufacturers by strengthening indigenous manufacturing in a time-bound manner, said Dr VK Saraswat, Member, NITI Aayog, on Friday.

He said that manufacturing, not compromising on quality and quantity, needs to be enhanced. There is also a need to have better strategies to accelerate testing. The acquisition and merger polices and schemes also need to be better streamlined, he added. He was speaking at the inauguration of the two-day-long international conference on Advanced Design and Manufacturing of Aerospace Systems, organised by The Aeronautical Society of India in the City. Delegates from 10 countries are participating in the conference along with domain experts from the Indian Air Force, HAL, NAL, DRDO and the private sector.

Saraswat said, “The biggest problem in India is adhering to timelines. The manufacturing sector needs to be more efficient and reliant in the defence, aerospace, global connectivity, planetary observations and other allied sectors.”

He pointed out that there is a need to build engines for Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft and LCA Tejas without being affected or depending upon suppliers. He said, “Do not depend upon companies, but create your own. Collaborations should be done to make things easy. There is a shortage of skilled workforce, and balancing aerospace engineering is a major concern for the standards that need to be met. Adaptation and modernising technology are required for a robust economy,” he said.