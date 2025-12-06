Sudan national, Tamil Nadu woman among five convicted in drug peddling in Mangaluru

MANGALURU: Five persons -- a Sudan national, three men from Kasargod, and a woman from Tamilnadu -- were convicted for drug peddling by a Mangaluru court on Saturday.
One of the convicted persons, Lual Daniel Justine Boulo alias Dany, a resident of Sudan, currently living in Gunturpalya in Bengaluru, has been sentenced to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1.25 lakh under section 21(c) of the NDPS act and six months of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 under section 27(b) of the NDPS act.
Another peddler, Mohammad Rameez from Uppala in Kasargod, has been sentenced to 14 years and six months of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1.55 lakh. Third peddler Moiddin Rasheed, also from Kasargod, has been sentenced to 12 years and six months of rigorous imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 1.35 lakhs. Abdul Ravoof alias Tough Ravoof from Uppala in Kasargod has been sentenced to 13 years and six months of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1.45 lakh.
A woman peddler named Sabitha alias Chinchu, a native of Ooty in Tamil Nadu, currently residing in Madiwala in Bengaluru, has been sentenced to 12 years and six months of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1.45 lakhs.
On June 14, 2022, CCB Police Inspector Mangaluru Mahesh Prasad, along with his team, conducted a raid near Padil Junction and apprehended the accused who were heading from Bengaluru with plans to sell MDMA to students. During the operation, 125 grams of MDMA were seized from their possession. In this regard, a case was registered at the CEN Police Station, and the CEN Inspector Sathish MP completed the investigation and filed the charge sheet against the accused.
The Public Prosecutor of the NDPS Special Court, Mangaluru, Judith OM Crasta, presented the case. As many as 24 witnesses were examined. After hearing arguments from both sides, the Principal District Judge (PDJ), Mangaluru Basavaraj, convicted all the accused in the matter on December 1 and the quantum of punishment was pronounced on Saturday.