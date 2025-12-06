Sudan national, Tamil Nadu woman among five convicted in drug peddling in Mangaluru

MANGALURU: Five persons -- a Sudan national, three men from Kasargod, and a woman from Tamilnadu -- were convicted for drug peddling by a Mangaluru court on Saturday.



One of the convicted persons, Lual Daniel Justine Boulo alias Dany, a resident of Sudan, currently living in Gunturpalya in Bengaluru, has been sentenced to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1.25 lakh under section 21(c) of the NDPS act and six months of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 under section 27(b) of the NDPS act.

Another peddler, Mohammad Rameez from Uppala in Kasargod, has been sentenced to 14 years and six months of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1.55 lakh. Third peddler Moiddin Rasheed, also from Kasargod, has been sentenced to 12 years and six months of rigorous imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 1.35 lakhs. Abdul Ravoof alias Tough Ravoof from Uppala in Kasargod has been sentenced to 13 years and six months of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1.45 lakh.

A woman peddler named Sabitha alias Chinchu, a native of Ooty in Tamil Nadu, currently residing in Madiwala in Bengaluru, has been sentenced to 12 years and six months of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1.45 lakhs.