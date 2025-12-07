72 new endosulfan victims identified this year, one death recorded in Dakshina Kannada

MANGALURU: The ramifications of endosulfan persistently afflict Dakshina Kannada, with a staggering 72 new cases of victims documented this year, indicating potential repercussions of chemical spraying on subsequent generations.

According to the health department, evaluations by health officials have uncovered 119 new cases in 2023, followed by an additional 128 cases in 2024.

Investigations in the Belthangady and Puttur taluks have revealed 72 new cases this year, raising the cumulative total to 4,940 in the district. Of the 72 newly reported cases, an alarming 49 were found in Belthangady, while the remaining 23 cases were recorded in Puttur taluk.

In a disheartening development, Dakshina Kannada recorded the demise of a 22-year-old victim in Puttur taluk on December 3. RTI activist Sanjeeva Kabaka, who ardently advocates for the rights of endosulfan victims, said new cases continue to emerge and that families of the afflicted are enduring profound hardships.

“Reshma, an endosulfan victim who died on December 3, was bedridden throughout her life. She was deemed 85% handicapped. After numerous appeals and protests, Reshma was granted a monthly stipend. Therefore, in addition to the monthly stipend and other provisions extended to the victims, it is vital that authorities offer compensation to the families of deceased endosulfan victims,” Kabaka said.

Dr Jascintha D’souza, the district nodal officer for the endosulfan programme, said a monthly stipend of Rs 4,000 is currently allocated to endosulfan victims, along with complimentary medications and bi-monthly visits of physiotherapists to their residences.