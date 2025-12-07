MLC Sharavana hails Kannadigas in Australia

BENGALURU: Member of Legislative Council TA Sharavana recently visited the construction site of the Kannada Bhawan in Melbourne, being built by the Australia Kannada Association.

Sharavana hailed the association’s efforts to spread the importance of Kannada on a foreign land and announced a personal donation of Rs 5 lakh towards the construction of the Kannada Bhawan.

“This is a matter of pride for every Kannadiga that our language, culture and tradition are getting a permanent home in Australia,” he said. He also emphasised that the Kannada Bhawan is not just a building, but a web that connects the emotions of all Kannadigas.

Former minister Murugesh Nirani and Legislative Council member Aarti Krishna accompanied Sharavana during the visit.