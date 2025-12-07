Mysuru, Kalaburagi to get NIMHANS units

BENGALURU: National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS)-like institutes will be set up in Mysuru and Kalaburagi at Rs 100 crore each, announced Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, here on Saturday. “These two institutions need to be handheld by NIMHANS Bengaluru,” he said.

“These institutes can strengthen regional access to specialised care. Not only in Karnataka, NIMHANS-like institutions should be established across the country,” he said.

“With the finances provided by Karnataka and the proposal approved by the Union ministry of finance, a NIMHANS polytrauma centre will be set up at Kyalsanahalli to strengthen critical care services,” he said. The central government recently allocated Rs 498 crore for the 300-bed polytrauma centre.

Speaking at the 28th convocation held at NIMHANS, he called for renewed efforts and innovation in neurovascular diseases and infections, urban mental health issues, maternal and child mental health problems, teenage suicides, substance use disorders and geriatric mental health services.

NIMHANS honours its best minds

Among the 28 awards given to students for excellence in various disciplines on the occasion of the 28th convocation of NIMHANS is Dr Akhila Soman, a student of the first batch of June 2025 Ayurveda Vachaspati who completed MD Ayurveda Mano Vigyana Evam Manasa Roga. Akhila was selected for the best outgoing student award in this department.