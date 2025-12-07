Mysuru, Kalaburagi to get NIMHANS units

BENGALURU: National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS)-like institutes will be set up in Mysuru and Kalaburagi at Rs 100 crore each, announced Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, here on Saturday. “These two institutions need to be handheld by NIMHANS Bengaluru,” he said.
“These institutes can strengthen regional access to specialised care. Not only in Karnataka, NIMHANS-like institutions should be established across the country,” he said.
“With the finances provided by Karnataka and the proposal approved by the Union ministry of finance, a NIMHANS polytrauma centre will be set up at Kyalsanahalli to strengthen critical care services,” he said. The central government recently allocated Rs 498 crore for the 300-bed polytrauma centre.
Speaking at the 28th convocation held at NIMHANS, he called for renewed efforts and innovation in neurovascular diseases and infections, urban mental health issues, maternal and child mental health problems, teenage suicides, substance use disorders and geriatric mental health services.
NIMHANS honours its best minds
Among the 28 awards given to students for excellence in various disciplines on the occasion of the 28th convocation of NIMHANS is Dr Akhila Soman, a student of the first batch of June 2025 Ayurveda Vachaspati who completed MD Ayurveda Mano Vigyana Evam Manasa Roga. Akhila was selected for the best outgoing student award in this department.
She said, “I am privileged to be in the first batch. Integrated medicine is a new department, including ayurveda, yoga and psychiatry. I studied Bachelors of Ayurveda Medicine in 2012 and worked for a brief period as a junior resident in this department.” She added, “I always wanted to study Psychiatry along with ayurveda. That is why I chose to study MD in integrated medicine at NIMHANS. Currently, I am pursuing the Post Doctoral Fellowship in integrated medicine at NIMHANS and it will continue for a year. I would like to work in the same field. After NIMHANS, many institutes like AIIMS have come forward to start the integrated medicine department in their organisation.”
Meanwhile, Dr Sakhardande Kasturi Atmaram, who completed MD in child and adolescent psychiatry, was awarded with Dr MV Govindappa Memorial award for the best outgoing student in the same department.
Atmaram told TNSE, “I love working with children, especially in the field of psychiatry. At present, I am working as a faculty at the child and adolescent psychiatry unit at St John’s Hospital. NIMHANS has one of the greatest set ups for child psychiatry. There are very few child and adolescent psychiatrists in India despite having a growing demand. I will try to give back in the best way to society wherever I practice.”
The milestones
TeleMANAS has received over 30 lakh calls so far from people who are distressed and experiencing thoughts of suicide, etc
Last year, NIMHANS treated over 6.85 lakh patients, conducted 23.5 lakh tests and diagnoses and performed 8000 neurosurgeries
For the first time, India is providing funds through NIMHANS for research work being conducted by the University of Liverpool