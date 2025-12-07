National Herald case: Notices are politically motivated, says Priyank

KALABURAGI: Notices to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and his brother DK Suresh, a former MP, by the Delhi police in the National Herald case on Friday are a politically motivated move, said Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge here on Saturday.

“Mallikarjun Kharge (who is Priyank Kharge’s father), who has been AICC president for three years, has also been served a notice. The Modi government issues such notices whenever the central government’s financial condition becomes weak. The Delhi police booked the cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Robert Vadra, husband of MP Priyanka Gandhi, due to political pressure,” he alleged.

But BJP is not concerned about corruption within its own organisation. It had called Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar corrupt before he became a part of the BJP government. Now that his son Parth is involved in a land deal worth Rs 1,700 crore, BJP is not talking about it.

The party had called Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma the most corrupt in the world, but now he is the CM of a BJP government, he added.

“Rupee is now at 90 against the US dollar. Over two lakh MSMEs have shut. Does it seem the country’s economic condition is good? Modi, who leaves all ‘Amrit Kaal’ and ‘Vikit Bharat’ schemes to Adani and Ambani, has forgotten all his responsibilities for the people. Only Swachh Bharat and Mann Ki Baat are for the people,” he added.