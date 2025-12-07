National Herald case: Shocking, says DKS on Delhi cops’ notice

BENGALURU/HASSAN : Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Saturday that he was shocked by the Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing notice in a case related to donations to National Herald and Young India.

“It is shocking to me. I had given all the details to the Directorate of Enforcement (ED). The ED had summoned my brother and me. There is nothing to hide, and everything is black and white. I don’t know why, after the ED filed the chargesheet (a notice was issued). There was no need for the police to issue a notice in the case. We will take up the case and fight in the court of law,” the DyCM told media persons in Bengaluru.

Terming it as an attempt to harass senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and their supporters, Shivakumar said, “It is our money, and we can give it to anyone whom we like as we pay taxes.” The Congress leader said they have been asked to provide information by December 19.

He said National Herald and Young India are the Congress’ organisations, and as Congressmen, they had donated money from their trusts when these organisations were in difficult times. Many other people also helped during that time, he said.

The notice was issued on Friday to Shivakumar and his brother and former MP DK Suresh, who had donated money when he was the MP. “We will go through the notice and take necessary legal steps,” he added.

Later in the day, speaking to media persons in Hassan, the DyCM said he will face the officials on December 19 in New Delhi after discussing with legal experts. He also said that the opposition cannot threaten him by issuing notices through the Directorate of Enforcement or the police.