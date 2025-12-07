Stellantis for more skilled manpower from Karnataka

BENGALURU: Global automaker Stellantis, manufacturer of Citroën C3, C3 Aircross, and Opel Frontera models, has placed a fresh request for manpower with the state government.

The company, which employs around 100 assembly-line operators from the state at its Trnava plant near Bratislava, placed the request for candidates with advanced automobile electrical skills during a meeting with Skill Development & Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil and Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar.

The ministers are touring select European cities ahead of the Bangalore International Job Fair to be held in February, according to a press release from the office of Dr Patil.

During their visit to Stellantis recently, the ministers reviewed the plant facilities and welfare measures offered to workers from Karnataka.

The company employs over 50 heavy vehicle drivers and 100 assembly-line operators trained and upskilled by the Karnataka Vocational Training & Skill Development Corporation (KVTSDC). Their immigration and placement were facilitated by the International Immigration Centre of Karnataka (IMC-K), the press release said.

The Trnava plant produces about 1,300 vehicles daily and employs more than 4,000 workers.

Addressing a gathering, Dr Patil said that his department has opened language labs to help candidates learn English, German and Italian to enhance industry readiness.

He urged Apoorva Srivastava, Indian Ambassador to Slovakia, to expedite the process of granting visas, a concern raised by Stellantis recruitment head Katrinaa Felcova.