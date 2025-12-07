Will not contest 2028 Assembly polls: Former minister KN Rajanna

TUMAKURU: Former minister KN Rajanna on Saturday declared that he will not contest the 2028 assembly elections, reiterating that he is not keen on becoming a minister again if Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar becomes the CM.

“I am not power hungry. I have stated that I don’t want to be in Shivakumar’s cabinet if he becomes CM, and I am saying it again. Let someone else (MLA from ST Nayaka community) get a chance,” he told reporters.

He said it has become difficult to contest elections because of the money and caste factors. On the controversy over a Cartier wristwatch worn by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he said the opposition parties have no other issues to target the CM. Hence, they have raised this issue. “I appeal to them to pay attention to other serious issues,” he added.

On Delhi Police issuing notice to Shivakumar and his brother DK Suresh in the National Herald case, Rajanna taunted that the brothers also have many cases against them. “I don’t know in which case they have received the notice. They (DK brothers) have 128 cases against them,” he said.

Rajanna is planning to secure Madhugiri seat for his son Rajendra, MLC, to contest the 2028 assembly elections, according to sources.

He may join BJP or JDS, they said, adding that Rajendra met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi recently.