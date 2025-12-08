'Address public issues or step down': LoP Narayanaswamy to Congress-led Karnataka government

BELAGAVI: Launching an attack on the Congress government, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy on Monday demanded that the state government either address key public grievances immediately or step down.

Speaking to reporters before the start of winter session at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, Narayanaswamy said the government’s apathy has aggravated issues concerning farmers, teachers, and students.

“Farmers are suffering due to excess and scanty rainfall, maize procurement confusion continues, and sugarcane growers are protesting. The government’s policies have created these crises,” he said.

The Opposition leader accused the government of completely neglecting the concerns of Kalyana Karnataka, Kittur Karnataka, and the entire northern region.

“I have written to the Speaker insisting that North Karnataka be given top priority. Instead, they are importing Bengaluru’s issues here and sidelining regional demands,” he charged.

Responding to another question, Narayanaswamy described the Siddaramaiah administration as “a government that cannot dance and therefore blames the stage”.

“This is a looting government, unable to perform and only interested in protecting its own power-sharing deals. People don’t want your quarrels. They want solutions. Give solutions or resign,” he said.

Narayanaswamy further alleged that the previous session saw deliberate evasion of discussions on North Karnataka issues. “Last time too, when we raised the matter, the session was abruptly adjourned,” he said, demanding that North Karnataka concerns be taken up as the first priority.