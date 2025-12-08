Babri can’t be equated with pluralism: Suresh Kumar to Banu

He explained that there is something called “collective self-respect, dignity and honour” of the people, irrespective of their mode of worship, beliefs, caste, creed, region and religion. “This collective self-respect, dignity and honour were hit by an invader by name Babar.

He came to Ayodhya, demolished a temple that was in existence for thousands of years and constructed a mosque in his name, and this was the most brutal assault on the collective psyche, self-respect, dignity and honour of Hindus,” he said.

The row is not between Ram Temple and Babri Masjid; it is the question of the nation’s identity. With whom must this nation identify -- Ram or Babar? The people of India – irrespective of their religion, mode of worship, caste, creed and belief – need to identify with Ram because Ram is an Indian and Babar is an invader.