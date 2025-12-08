BJP may move no-trust motion at Belgavi session

BELAGAVI: The simmering power tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, which BJP claims has crippled the state’s administration, is set to overshadow the 14th legislature session that is beginning at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha from Monday.
Though the leadership battle in the ruling party appears to have momentarily cooled, the opposition is preparing to move a no-confidence motion, hoping to politically capitalise on the unrest.
The three-way power struggle among Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi has invited sharp criticism from several quarters. BJP argues that governance has taken a backseat as Congress remains preoccupied in its internal power games. While Congress plays down the crisis, BJP is unlikely to let the issue slip, keeping the possibility of a no-confidence motion open in the early phase of the session.
84 forums to pressure govt on regional development
Adding to the political heat, Belagavi is preparing for a wave of protests by farmers, seers and community groups. BJP is laying siege to Suvarna Soudha on December 9, demanding compensation for farmers who have suffered losses from soybean, sugarcane and other crops.
Sugarcane farmers are planning a massive protest over fair and remunerative price and procurement issues. Also, anger over delayed government recruitment is expected to spill over from last week’s demonstrations in Dharwad.
Panchamasalis, who were caned during the protest last year, will hold a silent march this time. BJP leaders, including Council Opposition Chief Whip N Ravi Kumar, state General Secretary Sharanu Tallikeri and Belagavi Rural district president Subhash Patil inspected the protest venue on Saturday.
As the session returns to Belagavi, questions over costs versus outcomes are again in the spotlight. Since 2006, Belagavi has hosted 13 sessions, costing the state exchequer nearly Rs 170 crore.
This year’s 10-day session alone will cost Rs 21 crore, up from last year’s Rs 15 crore. To accommodate MLAs, MLCs and officials, 3,000 rooms have been booked across the city. German tents have been erected for 6,000 police personnel, and security has been tightened around Suvarna Soudha.
Despite the mounting expenditure, activists say the sessions have not translated into solutions for North Karnataka’s long-pending demands. As many as 84 organisations are preparing to pressure the government over regional development.
The looming delimitation exercise which will freeze the creation of new districts for several years has intensified demands to reorganise Belagavi before the window closes. Seers and leaders from Gokak, Chikkodi and Bailhongal are expected to meet the chief minister to push for the creation of three new districts by trifurcating the existing 14-taluk Belagavi district.
The Karnataka cabinet recently gave its nod to the Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention and Control) Bill, a landmark legislation proposing stringent penalties for promoting communal disharmony. The Bill, to be tabled in this session, is expected to face stiff resistance from BJP, which alleges that it is being brought only to target opposition leaders.
Thirteen Bills are likely to be tabled during the session. With a fractious ruling party, an aggressive opposition, a charged atmosphere on the streets and several contentious Bills on the anvil, the Belagavi session is set to be one of the most politically intense in recent years.