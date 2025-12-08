BJP may move no-trust motion at Belgavi session

84 forums to pressure govt on regional development

Adding to the political heat, Belagavi is preparing for a wave of protests by farmers, seers and community groups. BJP is laying siege to Suvarna Soudha on December 9, demanding compensation for farmers who have suffered losses from soybean, sugarcane and other crops.

Sugarcane farmers are planning a massive protest over fair and remunerative price and procurement issues. Also, anger over delayed government recruitment is expected to spill over from last week’s demonstrations in Dharwad.

Panchamasalis, who were caned during the protest last year, will hold a silent march this time. BJP leaders, including Council Opposition Chief Whip N Ravi Kumar, state General Secretary Sharanu Tallikeri and Belagavi Rural district president Subhash Patil inspected the protest venue on Saturday.

As the session returns to Belagavi, questions over costs versus outcomes are again in the spotlight. Since 2006, Belagavi has hosted 13 sessions, costing the state exchequer nearly Rs 170 crore.

This year’s 10-day session alone will cost Rs 21 crore, up from last year’s Rs 15 crore. To accommodate MLAs, MLCs and officials, 3,000 rooms have been booked across the city. German tents have been erected for 6,000 police personnel, and security has been tightened around Suvarna Soudha.

Despite the mounting expenditure, activists say the sessions have not translated into solutions for North Karnataka’s long-pending demands. As many as 84 organisations are preparing to pressure the government over regional development.