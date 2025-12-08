Couples are unsure today; it’s situationships: Chetan Bhagat

Chetan said the book is a love story between a 21-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man, adding that the 12-year age gap between the protagonists was a deliberate choice. “I wanted a number where people are morally confused. Half the people think it’s okay, half think it’s completely wrong,” he said, adding that such grey areas reflect real-life dilemmas faced by today’s youth.

Bhagat also spoke about portraying cultural contrasts in the book, particularly the life of a young woman from a conservative Jain household. He said that many young Indians live “double lives,” behaving one way at home and another in the outside world. “At home, it’s no boys, no alcohol, no freedom. Outside, they’re independent and ambitious,” he said.

On film adaptations, Bhagat said movies are no longer his ultimate goal. “Movies are not the ultimate prize. I write books so that people still read in 2025,” he stated, adding that he now treats writing like a disciplined practice.