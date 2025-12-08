Gazette notification on auctioning of unused liquor licences likely this week

BENGALURU: The state government is likely to issue the gazette notification on the e-auctioning of 579 unused CL-2A (retail liquor shops), CL-9A (bars & restaurants), and CL-11-C (government-owned Mysore Sales International Limited) licences “early this week”, well-placed sources told TNIE.

“Majority of licences will be auctioned for Bengaluru city. The rest will be auctioned in corporations and other taluks. CL-9A is likely to be auctioned for corporation areas like Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangalaru and Belagavi,” said the sources.

“Base bidding for the auction is likely to be pegged at Rs 1.5crore for licences in Bengaluru city. For other areas, it may be between Rs 80 lakh and Rs 1 crore. The process of e-auction is slated to be over by January 10, 2026. The government is likely to mop up around Rs 600 crore revenue through the auctions,” they said.

“For participating in the auction, bidders have to pay a non-refundable application fee of around Rs 50,000 and refundable Early Money Deposit (EMD) of around 3% of the base bidding price. MSTC Limited, a Government of India enterprise, will conduct these auctions through a transparent electronic (e-auction) system,” added the sources.