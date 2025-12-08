I follow Krishna philosophy: HDK

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday attacked the Karnataka government and Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa for branding him a “Manuvadi” and accusing him of “ideological degeneration” after he urged the Centre to include the Bhagavad Gita in school curricula.

Dismissing the Congress leaders’ criticism with a reference to mythology, Kumaraswamy said, “I follow Krishna-tattva, the philosophy of Lord Krishna. The Congress party believes in Kamsa-tattva, the ideology of the tyrannical Kamsa. I stand for Krishna’s eternal wisdom, not the violence of Kamsa.”

The former Karnataka CM, who recently wrote to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, requesting inclusion of the Bhagavad Gita in the school syllabus, questioned what exactly the Karnataka government and Mahadevappa would teach children.

“Those who call me a Manuvadi and speak of ideological downfall – let them first tell the country what they intend to teach schoolchildren,” Kumaraswamy said in a strongly worded media statement.