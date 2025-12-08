India needs a govt that’s open to criticism: Ex-guv

BENGALURU: Former West Bengal governor and writer Gopalkrishna Gandhi said the government must remain open to criticism, and at the same time, critics must be open to self-criticism. “Critics have the arrogance that makes them think they are messiahs,” he said while talking at the Bengaluru Literature Festival.

Gandhi said, India is a majority with minorities. “This is not in terms of ethnicity or religion, but lifestyle and beliefs. If we remember that, we can save democracy from being a dictatorship or an oligarchy.”

Speaking about his experience at Aam Aadmi Party, he said, “Aam Aadmi Party is one of the most painful disappointments of our democracy. The party allied itself towards public distaste on corruption, but the party didn’t speak to society directly.”

Talking about his experience of working with two Presidents, he said, “The former president Naryanan said a President has no authority, but has great influence. This influence must accord with public opinion when it is right.”