IndiGo cancels 150 flights; KIA overcrowding begins to ease

As travellers scrambled for alternatives, they were forced to pay inflated rates for last-minute flight and bus tickets, with some routes costing more than the usual fare. The railways also is operating special trains, offering some relief, but many remain frustrated, either having missed important commitments or having spent exorbitant amounts just to reach their destinations.

In an official statement on Sunday, IndiGo said 137 of its 138 destinations were operational and it was “on track to operate over 1,650 flights that is up from 1,500 on Saturday with an on-time performance of 75%.” The airline added that a full waiver on cancellation or rescheduling fees for travel until December 15 remained in place and that refund and baggage recovery efforts were “in full action.”

“We are working round-the-clock to resume normal service,” IndiGo said.