Karnataka CM, DCM attend inter-caste, inter-religious mass marriage

NAVALGUND/DHARWAD: Calling for marriages between all religions and castes to bring equality in society, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged everyone to follow on the footsteps of 12th century social reformer Basavanna.

“Philosopher and social reformer Basavanna organised a wedding between an upper caste and a lower class in the 12th century and that is how he wrote the preface to bring equality in society. Along with mass marriages between brides and grooms of all religions, inter-caste marriages should also take place in society. This will help bring equality among all in society,” he said.