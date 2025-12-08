Karnataka’s 2.5 lakh vacancies expose fiscal strain, legal hurdles and rising youth anger

BENGALURU: The famous inscription on Vidhana Soudha reads ‘Government Work is God’s Work’. But not many are recruited to take up this divine duty in Karnataka. In 2023, just before the Assembly polls, the Congress released its manifesto and one of the poll promises was that the party would fill all the approved vacancies in all government departments within one year.

It’s been over 2.5 years, and the promise remains on paper. In the past too, other governments could not fill the vacancies with the result that over 2.5 lakh posts are lying vacant in various departments. There are 5.2 lakh employees in 72 departments, boards and corporations of the government. Of the 2.5 lakh vacant posts, some are managed by employees appointed on contract basis.

At present, the state government has implemented the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission since August 2024. Under this structure, minimum salary is Rs 27,000 and maximum is Rs 2.41 lakh.

While recruitment has taken a back seat for various reasons, students and graduates in Dharwad are staging protests, demanding the state government to fill the vacancies. The protest turned ugly recently where over 40 people were detained by the police. They had staged protests many times earlier. In October this year, they held a state-wide convention of job aspirants.