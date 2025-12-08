Marathi group to hold meet to counter winter session

BELAGAVI: The Madhyavarti Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MMES) announced that a mega ‘Maha Melava’ convention will be held on Monday, in response to the upcoming winter session in Belagavi. Marathi-speaking residents from Belagavi city, border areas and nearby talukas have been urged to participate in large numbers.
Since 2006, the Karnataka government has been conducting its winter session in Belagavi, following Maharashtra’s petition in the Supreme Court in 2004 regarding the border dispute. From the very first session, the MMES and Marathi-speaking groups have consistently organised parallel gatherings as a symbolic counter to the Karnataka government’s convention.
After the Karnataka government announced the dates for this year’s session, the committee resolved to hold a major gathering and initiated an awareness campaign. Over the past few days, awareness programmes were carried out across Belagavi city, rural areas and Khanapur taluk. Pamphlets were distributed and appeals were issued urging Marathi-speaking residents to join the event.
Organisations such as Shiv Sena, Mahila Aghadi and Yuva Samiti have also instructed their members and supporters to attend the gathering. The MMES has proposed four potential venues for the meeting and submitted the list to the police commissioner.
Given the limited time available, the committee has urged volunteers and workers to intensify outreach efforts through social media. Meanwhile, tensions have escalated after the Shiv Sena adopted a strong stance, insisting that the Maha Melava must be allowed and that leaders from Maharashtra should not be restricted from entering Belagavi. The forum warned that if such restrictions continue, ministers and representatives from Karnataka would similarly not be allowed into Maharashtra. In response, several Kannada organisations have strongly criticised the Shiv Sena’s position.