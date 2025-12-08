Marathi group to hold meet to counter winter session

BELAGAVI: The Madhyavarti Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MMES) announced that a mega ‘Maha Melava’ convention will be held on Monday, in response to the upcoming winter session in Belagavi. Marathi-speaking residents from Belagavi city, border areas and nearby talukas have been urged to participate in large numbers.

Since 2006, the Karnataka government has been conducting its winter session in Belagavi, following Maharashtra’s petition in the Supreme Court in 2004 regarding the border dispute. From the very first session, the MMES and Marathi-speaking groups have consistently organised parallel gatherings as a symbolic counter to the Karnataka government’s convention.

After the Karnataka government announced the dates for this year’s session, the committee resolved to hold a major gathering and initiated an awareness campaign. Over the past few days, awareness programmes were carried out across Belagavi city, rural areas and Khanapur taluk. Pamphlets were distributed and appeals were issued urging Marathi-speaking residents to join the event.