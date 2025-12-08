Priyank Kharge points fingers at Sangh Parivar over Congress worker’s murder

BENGALURU: IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge has strongly condemned the murder of Congress worker Ganesh Gowda in Sakharayapatna town of Kadur taluk in Chikkamagaluru district on Friday night.

In a social media post, the Congress leader said he was deeply saddened by Ganesh’s death and accused the Sangh Parivar of showing its “terrorist face” through this incident. He added that the government would make sure that the killers get the toughest punishment.

Kharge also targeted the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP, asking whether “such sinful lessons” were being taught in RSS shakhas and whether “gurudakshina” funds were being used for violent activities.

Slamming BJP leaders, he said they appear only when there is a death, and asked what explanation they have for a crime that is disturbing peace in society. Ganesh Gowda’s murder has created a major political controversy in the region.

The Congress claims there was political motivation behind the killing and has linked it to the ‘Saffron ideology’ of the Sangh Parivar. The BJP has not yet responded to these specific allegations.