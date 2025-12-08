Publishers yet to get Rs 8 crore from govt

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Kannada Writers and Publishers Association has said that the Department of Public Libraries (DPL) is yet to settle Rs 8 crore it owes to several publishers in the state.

The association’s president Nidasale Puttaswamaiah told TNIE, “We have been requesting commissioner Basavarajendra H to settle the pending bills, but nothing has been done. Sadly, the department hasn’t purchased a single book from the publishers and printers in our association.”

“Twelve years ago, the government implemented a scheme ‘Sagatu Pustaka Karidi Yojane’ under which the DPL would purchase 300 books in bulk selected by the Book Selection Committee every year. Once thwey publish the list of books, they can purchase and settle the total bill with the respective publishers. These 300 books are further sent to 46 district and city central libraries across the state,” he said.

However, this has not occurred for the past four years, Puttaswamaiah said, adding that the department published the list of books selected for 2020 and purchased them only on March 31, 2024. “There was a total bill of Rs 15 crore, out of which the payment of Rs 8 crore pending. Around 500 publishers have been waiting for the payment for more than a year,” he said.