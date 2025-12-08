Russell Market set for Rs 140 crore facelift

BENGALURU: With the iconic Russell Market building set to complete 100 years in 2027, the Bengaluru Central City Corporation (BCCC), under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), is all set to revamp the market complex by spending Rs 140 crore.
According to BCCC officials, the detailed project report (DPR) involves the demolition of the rear side of the market, including the mutton and fish section, as its structure is reportedly weak. Once reconstructed, the rear block will have two basements and ground plus three floors. The market complex will be connected with Shivajinagar bus stand and Metro station with an elevated pathway.
“The existing heritage structure on the front portion, which has fruit and vegetable shops and a clock tower, will not be disturbed. Once completed, the market will have more than 470 shops. With two basements for parking, the issue of traffic blockade in the area will be solved,” said an engineer who was earlier associated with the BBMP and has now moved to GBA.
The engineer said the front portion of the market currently lacks facilities like power, drainage and toilet, and it is in for a major upgrade. Other additions will be ventilation, fire hydrants and a small composting unit to deal with green waste.
“The project, once commenced, will take 18 to 24 months, and since the development will be done in a phased manner, Compartment S4, which prepared the DPR, has suggested that the front side plaza be used for parking for vendors. The DPR costing Rs 45 lakh was completed a few months ago, and the BCCC will soon float a tender for the construction work,” said an official attached to the corporation.