Russell Market set for Rs 140 crore facelift

“The existing heritage structure on the front portion, which has fruit and vegetable shops and a clock tower, will not be disturbed. Once completed, the market will have more than 470 shops. With two basements for parking, the issue of traffic blockade in the area will be solved,” said an engineer who was earlier associated with the BBMP and has now moved to GBA.

The engineer said the front portion of the market currently lacks facilities like power, drainage and toilet, and it is in for a major upgrade. Other additions will be ventilation, fire hydrants and a small composting unit to deal with green waste.

“The project, once commenced, will take 18 to 24 months, and since the development will be done in a phased manner, Compartment S4, which prepared the DPR, has suggested that the front side plaza be used for parking for vendors. The DPR costing Rs 45 lakh was completed a few months ago, and the BCCC will soon float a tender for the construction work,” said an official attached to the corporation.