Speak up for planet, or it will hit back, warns expert

BENGALURU: Outlining three urgent interventions that the state can no longer afford to ignore, Nagesh Hegde, environmental writer and science journalist, pointed out that dazzling infrastructure projects are dominating while urgent environmental concerns are being ignored, allowing the “Earth itself to speak back” through disasters.

Speaking at a session titled ‘Me and You and Climate Change’ at the Bengaluru Literature Festival on Sunday, Nagesh Hegde, while questioning why governments are not announcing any ‘dazzling’ green projects, proposed three actions that can and should be taken to address the burning issue of climate.

First, Karnataka must build its own “Great Green Wall”, modelled on Africa’s 7,800km ecological barrier against expanding deserts. Districts like Bidar, Kalaburagi, Ballari and Chitradurga face the alarming prospect of turning arid. A 350km long, 2km wide green belt, he argues, is no longer optional, it is survival.

Second, Bengaluru must reinvent itself as a ‘Sponge City’, retaining the rain it already receives instead of racing toward expensive river-intervention projects. With 870mm rainfall and nearly 300 lakes, the city has the natural infrastructure it needs, but only if it is restored and managed.

Third, he calls for reversing India’s destructive “cut now, compensate later” (Parihara Aranya) approach. Karnataka has 66 lakh hectares of barren land, enough to build future forests before development begins, creating livelihoods and long-term ecological buffers, stated Nagesh.