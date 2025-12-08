Three of a family killed as car crashes off bridge on Bengaluru–Mangaluru highway

MANDYA: Three members of the same family were killed on the spot after their car hit a bridge on the highway and plunged into a ditch. The accident occurred between Tittanahosahalli and A Nagathihalli in Nagamangala taluk on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway on Sunday.

The victims are Sarojamma (38), her husband Siddegowda (45), and Savithramma, all from Chikkamagaluru. The accident took place while the trio was travelling from Bengaluru to Chikkamagaluru.

PSI Maruti and personnel from the Bindiganavile police station rushed to the scene. With the help of locals, the bodies of Siddegowda and Sarojamma were shifted to the Adichunchanagiri Hospital mortuary. Later, the body of Savithramma was found in nearby bushes a short distance from where the car had fallen. The body was sent to the same hospital for postmortem.

SP Mallikarjuna Baladandi, Additional SP E C Thimmaiah, DySP B Chaluvaraju, and CPI Hemanth Kumar visited the spot and conducted an inspection. A case has been registered at the Bindiganavile Police station.