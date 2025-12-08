Unique in Karnataka and country, ‘Blindness Free Shivamogga’ targets all causes of vision loss

SHIVAMOGGA: The 'Blindness Free Shivamogga' free-eye-vision detection camps are organised across the Shivamogga district, fostering free diagnosis and treatment to prevent loss of sight with timely treatment. The novel initiative has been launched by the Department of Health and Family Welfare with the support of the district administration and the zilla panchayat. The initiative aims to eliminate blindness in the district.
Dr Kiran S K, District Blindness Control Officer, told The New Indian Express that it is the first of its kind in the state as well as in the nation to screen people for blindness related issues, glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy free of cost, along with providing free spectacles and free cataract surgeries. The National Programme for Control of Blindness (NCPB) commonly concentrates on detecting avoidable causes of blindness, which can control blindness by nearly 90%. It mainly includes controlling cataract, which would prevent 77% blindness. The programme solely concentrates on this, he added.
However, other causes, such as glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy, should also be considered to eliminate blindness. At present, the examination of glaucoma is not commonly done among people as it requires a separate instrument, which is facilitated only at private hospitals and district hospitals, not in PHCs so far. Controlling and treating glaucoma would reduce blindness by 6%.
Over 15% of the population suffers from diabetes, and controlling the tertiary complications of diabetes, like diabetic retinopathy, is much needed. Identifying the gap in controlling blindness, 'Blindness Free Shivamogga' has been launched, concentrating on eradicating blindness from all aspects, he added.
Dr Kiran said that irrespective of financial status, the diagnosis and treatment have been given to all free of cost, under the Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) model. Treatment and required eye surgeries were conducted by Shankar Eye Hospital, Subbaiah Hospital and KMC Manipal. A total of 35% surgeries were made under this.
He said that so far, around 75% of the total district's population has been covered by conducting 158 camps. These camps were conducted by taking aid of 1,350 Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), in which each ASHA covers 250 houses through a survey booklet in which they collect and feed the data to 'Blindness Free Shimoga' app, which manages patient screening data efficiently.
A sticker has been pasted on their houses for the recognition of the status of the survey. Ophthalmologists, optometrists, PHC staff, health supervisors and others are assigned specific roles, and data will be completely digitalised. Simultaneously, spectacles will be given on the spot to patients who need them, those willing to get operated will be assigned to hospitals and those who seem to step back from operation were convinced for operation. Many donors have cooperated in various aspects in conducting the camp, with regard to funds, zilla panchayat, district administration and department of health and family welfare joined hands, he informed.
Dr Kiran said that more than 2,000 cataract surgeries were conducted, over 16,000 spectacles were given, 40 patients were given treatment for diabetic retinopathy and more than 200 cases of glaucoma were identified. The camp will be carried out till the end of January, he added.